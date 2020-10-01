NAACP renews calls for Pawleys Island mayor to resign over social media post

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County chapter of the NAACP reiterated its calls Thursday for the mayor of Pawleys Island to resign following a controversial post on Facebook.
Mayor Brian Henry commented on a recent Georgetown shooting where three people were shot and two of them were killed. A Moncks Corner man is now facing charges related to the incident.
In the now-deleted Facebook post, Henry said that because it was a black man accused of shooting white people, there was no outrage.
Henry addressed the post early in September, saying his comments were “hurtful and insensitive.”
The NAACP chapter has called for Henry’s resignation. Members met with the mayor on Sept. 22, according to chapter president Marvin Neal. He said Henry came to the meeting with two people who stated they’d cried all night over the killing of Charles Nicholas Wall and Laura Anderson, a father and stepdaughter.
“Imagine how many black people cried for 400 damn years?” Neal said during Thursday’s press conference.
Neal stressed the chapter was “not gonna stop until he resigns.”
“Racism is racism. I don’t care where it came from. It don’t have a color,” he said.
