President Trump nominates Charleston County attorney for federal judge appointment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Donald Trump has nominated Charleston County attorney Joseph Dawson to be a federal judge.
The White House made the announcement on Thursday.
Dawson also operates his own solo law practice and focuses on general civil litigation and providing strategic advice to small businesses.
Dawson earned his B.A. from The Citadel and his J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law, stated a press release from the White House.
