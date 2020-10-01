S.C. reports 229 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 229 new confirmed cases and 38 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,787, probable cases to 4,536, confirmed deaths to 3,203, and 197 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
