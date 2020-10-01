S.C. reports 229 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff | October 1, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 8:17 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 229 new confirmed cases and 38 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,787, probable cases to 4,536, confirmed deaths to 3,203, and 197 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,432,513
Total tests reported to DHEC on Tuesday 1,693
Percent Positive in latest test results 13.5%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Thursday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,644 80
Berkeley County 5,405 85
Charleston County 15,608 244
Colleton County 1,029 41
Dorchester County 4,066 89
Georgetown County 1,749 35
Orangeburg County 3,107 124
Williamsburg County 1,222 36

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

