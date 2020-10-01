SC Vocational Rehab helping people with disabilities get back to work

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Library says they are partnering with South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation to get the word out about services they offer to help people with disabilities find jobs.
The South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department says October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
“This is what we always do, and of course it’s just as important during the pandemic and we’ve worked with folks who have lost jobs and are helping them to find employment,” SCVRD Area Supervisor Kelly Sieling said.
In an effort to raise awareness, the Berkeley County Library says they will be launching a tutorial video on how the SC Vocational Rehab works and how to get started Thursday.
Sieling says Vocational Rehab’s program starts through an evaluation and assessment, which can be completed online.
The evaluation and assessment determine eligibility based on an individual’s disability and skills, Sieling says. Ultimately, the program says it offers services like job readiness training, adult internships and on-site job readiness training for workforce jobs.
Berkeley County’s Vocational Rehab says they are open in-person at their Moncks Corner location.
Sieling says this job-readiness training is geared to help people who have been out of work for a while.
The Berkeley County Library System Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Laurie O’Tool says the library is helping promote these services.
O’Tool says the library also wants people to know they offer online services where folks can use computers for initial evaluations and access Wi-Fi hotspots that can be leased for two weeks at a time.
More information on SC Vocational Rehab and their services can be found on the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department website.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.