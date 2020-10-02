Charleston detectives asking for public’s help to solve downtown homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston detectives are asking for the public’s help to solve a downtown homicide that took the life of a 27-year-old man.
The fatal shooting happened on Aug. 5 around 12:30 a.m. on 6 America Street.
Mark Seabrook was found dead within the courtyard of the housing community.
“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide,” Charleston police said. “Detectives are seeking help from the community.”
Authorities are asking community members with any information regarding the murder to call/text message the case agent, Det. Duby, at (843) 870-5759 or provide information to Crime Stoppers at (843) 554- 1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.