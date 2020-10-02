Child advocacy center develops virtual training for teachers to identify signs of abuse and neglect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is utilizing a special, virtual training program to help teachers notice signs of abuse and neglect as they work to educate children in-person and online.
As mandated reporters, teachers, and other education professionals, are legally required to report suspicions of child abuse or neglect.
During a normal school year, they are typically responsible for 20 percent of the child maltreatment reports, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
However, since school transitioned to a virtual setting this spring and through the summer months, the number of reports of abuse or neglect decreased greatly. It wasn’t that these incidents were no longer happening, it’s that no one was seeing the signs to report the incidents to the Department of Social Services.
Since school has restarted, with many children back in classrooms, child advocates at Dee Norton are expecting the number of reports to drastically rise. The advocacy center’s special training program has provided virtual trainings to at least 460 mandated reporters since August, and it continues to offer virtual drop-in trainings every other Tuesday and office hours every Thursday.
