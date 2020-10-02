Child advocates say child abuse reports are still low despite schools reopening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Child advocates hoped the start of the 2020-2021 school year would increase reports of child abuse and neglect in South Carolina since the coronavirus pandemic caused a dramatic decline when schools closed earlier this year.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Social Services said they have seen more reports coming in to their agency, however the number is still significantly lower than last year. They are worried many more cases are going unreported because of the challenges teachers are facing to educate students in-person and virtually.
“We know there are risk factors during this pandemic that are heightened by COVID-19 and they are risk factors that increase the chances for abuse and neglect of children," DSS’s Connelly-Anne Ragley said.
Just last week, there was a 14 percent decrease in child abuse and neglect reports to DSS compared to the same time just one year ago.
“Teachers and education professionals inside the school play such a crucial role in reporting abuse and neglect to us here at DSS. Unfortunately, if the abuse or the alleged abuse is not reported to DSS, we cannot investigate it," Ragley said.
During a normal year, teachers are responsible for more than 20 percent of these kinds of reports, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.
Charleston’s Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is now training teachers virtually to recognize the signs of child abuse and neglect.
“For teachers, that can look like children spacing out being very afraid being incredibly jumpy not getting homework assignments turned in," Executive Director Dr. Carole Swiecicki said. “Unfortunately, we know that child abuse has continued and many reports suggest that child abuse has increased though reports have decreased. So, teachers really need to be equipped to handle that and to be able to respond to that and recognize and report it, but then also to deal with helping children manage the feelings they may have around that event in the midst of having the added layer of the stress of the pandemic.”
Since August, Dee Norton has trained about 460 teachers in Charleston and Berkeley counties through their new virtual program, and DSS officials are also calling on the community to make reports.
DSS officials is getting ready expand the agency’s reporting hotline to 24/7, year-round service later this month.
The phone number to call is 1-888-CARE4US, and it can also be used to report abuse or neglect of vulnerable adults.
