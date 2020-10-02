Deputies: City of Charleston Councilman arrested for DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a City of Charleston Councilman for DUI.
Karl Brady, 37, has been arrested for a first offense driving under the influence charge, the Al Cannon Detention Center says.
Deputies say Brady was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Friday when Brady rear-ended another vehicle at a Cookout drive-thru on James Island.
Charleston County’s website says Brady is the Charleston City Council member for District 5, representing Outer West Ashley and Johns Island. In his role on City Council, they say Karl serves on the following committees and commissions:
- Committee on Traffic and Transportation (Vice-Chair)
- Committee on Special Facilities
- Committee on Human Resources
- Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission
- Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Council of Governments Charleston Area Transportation Study Committee
- West Ashley Revitalization Commission
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
