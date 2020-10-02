Coastal disturbance could bring showers Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through early this morning and will cool us down a bit today. We expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. Today’s temps will be down about 5-7 degrees from yesterday. Overnight lows will drop back into the 50s this weekend. We’ll be watching a disturbance near the coast this weekend which will increase clouds and could bring some rain, especially near the coastline. Saturday should remain rain free as clouds start to increase a bit during the day. We’ll turn mostly cloudy Saturday night and showers could develop near the coastline. It will be a close call as to whether the rain makes its way onshore or stays just offshore. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain would be from Sunday morning to Sunday afternoon. If we see a rain, temperatures may not reach 70 degrees on Sunday. We’ll keep you updated on this forecast through the weekend!