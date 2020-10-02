Beaufort deputies seek help finding stolen car

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are attempting to locate a vehicle stolen from the Moss Creek area.
Deputies say the vehicle is a green 2016 Subaru Forester with SC tag SZF202.
The BCSO says the car was stolen from the area of Moss Creek on Thursday night.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to please contact Sgt. Seifert at 843-255-3414 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
