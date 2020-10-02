District increasing bandwidth after connectivity complaints from virtual students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A local school district says they are increasing the internet bandwidth at each school to accommodate students who are having difficulty connecting to the internet at home.
Dorchester District 4 says they are aware of connectivity issues that some students at St. George Middle School are experiencing with provided hotspots.
DD4 Director of Student Support Services Dr. Nancy Stevens said the district is increasing from a 100 MBPS download speed at each school to assist families that may need to sit in the parking lot to obtain connectivity.
She said students are also able to call a dedicated service line for internet provider Verizon or the district’s technology center.
Verizon representative Kate Jay said their investigation showed some hotspots may display the message “data usage not available”; however, the message is not affecting the devices' performance.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.