Graham says Trump in ‘good spirits’ after testing positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Senator Lindsey Graham said President Donald Trump was in 'good spirits’ during their conversation over the phone Friday morning.
Trump announced just hours before that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and are both now quarantining inside the White House.
“First thing I asked about was the First Lady. She’s doing good,” Graham said in Myrtle Beach. “The president was in good spirits. The first thing he asked me, ‘How’s the hearings going?' I said we’re on track. We’re going to start Oct. 12.”
Graham is referring to the hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee.
Senator Tim Scott also weighing in on Trump’s diagnosis, tweeting that he’s “praying for a speedy recovery” for the President and First Lady.
“Let’s all remain vigilant in protecting each other from COVID-19,” Scott tweeted.
