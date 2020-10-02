Groups call on City of Charleston to reallocate $5 million from police funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Different organizations are calling on the City of Charleston to reallocate millions of dollars from the police department and put that money towards community programs.
The Charleston People’s Budget Coalition is made up of different organizations advocating for an equitable city budget and the elimination of poverty and racial disparities.
As a goal for 2021, they have come up with different initiatives to increase public safety. One of the demands is for the city to reallocate $5 million from the Charleston Police Department.
Latisha Imara is the director of the Black Liberation Fund, one of the organizations in the coalition. She said this push is an attempt to “defund to refund,” which means putting that money back into situations and services that the community needs.
“That [money] can go into general services for the city such as environmental work, more mental health work, or a lot of the job opportunities or affordable housing,” Imara said. “It gives the people a sense of accountability and ownership in their communities, which is kind of currently lacking, and it also helps enrich areas which are very low in support.”
Some city council members have said that they do not want to defund the police department.
“I am not interested in defunding the police, however I think we as a community need to rethink and re-imagine how we define public safety as a community and how we better support our police officers,” Councilman Jason Sakran said. “I welcome all discussions about reprioritizing the city budget and as a co-chair on the special commission on equity and inclusion and racial reconciliation. I think it’s a good opportunity to think about that as part of that commission’s charge.”
Councilmember Peter Shahid said a lot of the money in the police budget goes towards salaries and benefits like equipment and training, to make sure the police department operates at top capacity. He also alluded the work the city has already been doing to help the community.
“The public safety budget, the police budget in particular, all align with where we need to be spending our priorities because public safety is job number one of any city,” Shahid said.
Mayor John Tecklenburg released the following statement:
“The city of Charleston has one of the finest police departments in the country and we’re not going to defund it. In fact, we plan to keep making the kinds of investments in community policing that build trust and make all our citizens and neighborhoods safer. In addition, it’s important to note that we’re already funding the priorities they’re requesting at historic levels, with a $50 million affordable housing fund, a $22 million bike-ped bridge for the Ashley River, over $150 million in resilience and flooding projects currently underway, and an employee minimum wage with a total value of $21 an hour including benefits. In short, we’re investing in better policing and a stronger community at the same time, and that’s a win-win for all of us.”
After hearing the city’s response, Imara said the city needs to go back to the drawing board and find a better solution.
“If the people who actually police these communities can’t even live in these communities, I would say that it is incomplete and inconclusive at this time,” she said.
