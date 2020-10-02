HOW TO WATCH: Graham, Harrison face off in first televised debate Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s one of the most-closely-watched races in the nation, with the majority in the Senate hanging in the balance.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham faces Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in a key race that could aid Democrats' efforts to flip the Senate.
Graham has held his seat for three terms and is a close ally of President Donald Trump.
Harrison, a political newcomer, has outraised Graham as of late and polls show the candidates in a dead heat.
Watch Graham and Harrison debate live on WIS News 10 on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.
The debate will also be live streamed on the WIS News Facebook page and on wistv.com.
Several sister stations will also carry the debate on TV and online: WMBF, WCSC, WTOC, WRDW and NBC affiliate WYFF. It will also air on C-Span.
Allen University will host the debate, which will not have a live audience due to COVID-19 concerns.
The debate will last about one hour.
WIS News Anchor Judi Gatson will serve as the moderator. A panel of several other journalists from across the state will also ask questions.
Panelists include:
- Eric Weisfeld (WMBF)
- Bill Sharpe (WCSC)
- Adam Mintzer (WIS)
- Joe Bustos (The State)
- Alonzo Julian (Allen University)
- Video submitted questions from Richard Rogers (WRDW) and Mike Cihla (WTOC)
WIS News 10 and Allen University are committed to maintaining a safe environment for this critical debate.
As previously mentioned, there will be no live audience and we are following all CDC guidelines.
The candidates will be spaced 13-feet apart, as will moderator Judi Gatson and our debate panel.
All others in attendance will wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.
Graham and Harrison will debate two more times before election day. Those debates will be held on Monday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 21.
