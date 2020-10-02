Isle of Palms moves to evict Tidal Wave Water Sports

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council is moving forward with the eviction of Tidal Wave Water Sports. The business refused to vacate city property after a lease between the two expired yesterday.
The spat between the city and Tidal Wave Water Sports has been brewing for more than a year now.
The city owns the property that the business is leasing and now that lease is up and the city wants it back so they build a park there.
The business wants to renegotiate a new lease, but Mayor Jimmy Carroll says no one on the council opted to do that.
He says notice was sent to the business back in April of 2019 and again earlier this year which he says was acknowledged by the business.
“This council has remained transparent in its decision to not renew the current lease of the tenant. Despite the city’s clear directive, we now have a tenant that is refusing to vacate the premises and now exposes itself and the city to liability,” Carroll said.
Carroll says if someone on the council wanted to renegotiate the lease, they could have put it a city agenda.
“We have followed the letter of this lease and provided ample notice to vacate,” Carroll said. “The tenant has had at least 17 months to prepare.”
