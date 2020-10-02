Plans for new DD2 Middle School in Beech Hill now underway

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two says a new middle school is now in the works and the plan is to build it behind Beech Hill Elementary School.
DD2 Public Information Officer Pat Raynor says the school will accommodate about 1,000 students and they hope to have it built by Fall 2022.
Raynor says they are building this school because the surrounding middle schools have reached capacity, and the district needs to alleviate overcrowding.
DD2 says they have been working on this new middle school for several years because of the growth in the Beech Hill area, specifically near Orangeburg Road and Jedburg Road.
The board says they recently selected the architectural firm, and they are now in the process of designing the school.
The budget for the new school is set to be about $34 million and Raynor says funding will come from a combination of impact fees and a bond issue. DD2 says all the money will be used for construction, since the district already owns the 57 acres of land.
Work on the new middle school is expected to start sometime next year and Raynor says once it starts, it will take 12 to 18 months to finish.
Raynor says they expect to be able to build the new middle school, without disrupting Beech Hill Elementary School.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.