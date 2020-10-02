S.C. reports 256 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths

“In an effort to make improvements to DHEC’s internal process for ELR reporting, a technical update to the database resulted in unexpected delays for ELRs being fully included in our daily reports from Sept. 24-Oct 2,” state health officials said."The issue has been resolved and testing and case numbers will resume normal reporting beginning tomorrow. A list of these delayed test results for each day impacted by the database issue, Sept. 24-Oct. 2, is being compiled and will be provided for a clear breakdown by day."