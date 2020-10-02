Sheriff’s office asking public’s help to identify man found injured in Goose Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was found injured in Goose Creek.
The sheriff’s office labeled the man as “Joe Doe” since deputies say he is unable to assist detectives with his identification. He was located in Goose Creek on Sept. 24.
“The man is described as a possibly homeless, Caucasian male with a slender build,” BCSO officials said. “He is estimated to be between the ages of 55-years-old and 70-years-old.”
A report states the man was found to be in possession of a U.S. Marine Corps hat, a “USMC Recon” lighter and a “Grumpy Old Veteran” face mask.
“The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the photograph of the male as his injuries are graphic,” deputies said.
If you think you know who this man is, you are asked to contact Detective Corporal J. Williams at (843) 719-5048 or the Berkeley County Duty Office at (843) 719-4412.
