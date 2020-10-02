Suspect accused of setting woman on fire during domestic dispute

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for setting a woman on fire during a domestic dispute on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Chatham County Police Department responded to Larchmont Drive at about 10:30 p.m. for a report of a woman on fire. When officers arrived, the 31-year-old female victim told officers that the suspect poured gasoline on her and set her on fire during an argument.
According the police department, the victim was transported to a local hospital, and has since been transferred to the Augusta Burn Center with second and third degree burns.
Police have charged 42-year-old William Gary Wright with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
The Chatham County Police Department wanted to remind the public that there are many resources available for those living in domestic abuse and domestic violence situations. When in danger, residents should call 911.
If a victim wants to leave the home, Chatham County Police Officers will give them and their children a ride to Safe Shelter. Safe Shelter is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 912-629-8888. To learn more about Safe Shelter’s programs, you can visit their website at www.safeshelter.org.
