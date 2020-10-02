Teacher advocacy groups express concern over letter sent to Berkeley Co. School District employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Education advocacy groups in the state are concerned about a message sent to Berkeley County teachers and other school district employees Friday afternoon.
According to the document, the memo was sent to all the district’s employees by Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram, and it addresses his concerns about employees' social media use, media communications, and classroom instruction.
“The Berkeley County School District is not immune to the many political and cultural issues that have arisen over the past several months. In fact, we received numerous complaints during the beginning of the school year from parents, employees, and other concerned citizens regarding our employees' use of social media, comments made to the media, and classroom discussions and assignments,” the memo stated.
“Not only do these comments interfere with the District’s core mission of educating our students by diverting resources and employee time from more productive uses, the underlying conduct leading to these complaints often has a tendency to disrupt the learning environment and threaten the public trust that is vitally important to the District’s operations of our schools," Ingram said.
The message goes on to say the memo serves as a reminder about the district’s policies and expectations.
“The District is mindful of employees' right to free speech protected by the First Amendment, but our employees need to understand that right is not unlimited," Ingram said. “Although District employees have a right to speak as citizens on matters of public concern, they do not enjoy such rights when speaking as an employee about a matter of personal interest.”
In regard to social media use, the memo stated that, “While employees are free to use their personal social media to engage in political speech, they should do so in a manner that is professional and respectful of others, including those with different political viewpoints."
Ingram also said the district has noticed several media reports of employees providing comments to the media about district or school operations without approval from the district.
“At times, these comments have been inaccurate or incomplete and have resulted in public confusion and misperceptions,” the memo stated. “To avoid this form occurring in the future, employees should not speak to the media regarding District operations that are matters of personal interest, including personal grievances and complaints about conditions of employment, unless you have authorization from your school principal and/or myself.”
Instead, Ingram suggested employees bring concerns to their supervisor, principal, human resources department, or himself.
“We encourage employees to raise concerns internally because doing so will lead to the most efficient and effective resolution of those concerns. In most cases, we will be able to resolve the matter informally,” the memo stated. “The District will not retaliate against any employee who reports a concern or complaint in good faith.”
Finally, the message referenced several complaints from parents and other citizens who were concerned about the political and controversial nature of certain assignments and classroom activities.
Ingram said the District does not discourage any employee from incorporating political or cultural issues into their assignments or discussions, however he referenced a District policy that requires teachers to guard against giving any personal opinions on sectarian, religious, or political questions.
“Emotional criticism and the promotion of a cause within the school are inappropriate and unscholarly. The teacher’s attitude should be that of the true scholar, which is truth-seeking, open-minded, and tolerant,” the memo stated.
The district has not yet responded to a request for comment on the memo, and it’s unclear what specific event, if any, sparked the message to district employees.
Some groups representing South Carolina teachers criticized the letter.
Palmetto State Teachers Association spokesperson Patrick Kelly released the following statement:
“Teachers are professionals and certainly have an obligation to model professional behavior in the community. However, district leaders have an obligation to provide teachers with safe and appropriate working conditions. As our Associate Director shared at a recent BCSD meeting, BCSD is failing to meet their obligation to teachers and students—a fact also evidenced by the district receiving two separate letters from our state superintendent of education criticizing district operations. It is telling that the district has released a memo chastising teachers for speaking out about conditions but has not released a memo explaining how the district plans to address the concerns raised by the professional educators of Berkeley County. The teachers of Berkeley County deserve better than what they are getting from their leaders.”
Sherry East, the president of the South Carolina Education Association, echoed similar concerns about the message sent to Berkeley County school district employees.
“Please don’t suffer in silence because you’re afraid you’re going to lose your job,” East said. “Teachers for too long have been fearful to speak out on things, and that’s why things have gotten as bad as they have. And we have no teachers right now because people have just left the job. They haven’t stood up to fight for our working conditions, and I think you’re seeing that now, more of that especially, with the Red for Ed movement. And it’s unfortunate that you get a letter like this that may try to squelch the voice. Whether that was the intention or not, it feels that way…We want them to advocate for safety and good practices and working conditions, and we will stand by any teacher who is trying to do that.”
SCEA’s legal team added, “SCEA will vigorously defend the right of our members to speak out on matters of public concern and to participate in the electoral process. But matters relating to individual member issues or grievances are addressed in keeping with the appropriate policies and in keeping within the members' legal rights.”
SC for ED released the following statement:
