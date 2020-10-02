What’s Driving You Crazy: Congestion on Hwy 17 in West Ashley, downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A few Live 5 News viewers reached out to traffic reporter, Abbey O’Brien, about the traffic along Savannah Highway in our series, What’s Driving You Crazy.
This month, Charleston County officials put out a survey where you can give feedback on their Highway 17 Corridor Congestion Study. The study stretches about three miles from the Avondale area in West Ashley to the Crosstown in downtown Charleston.
You have 30 days to give feedback on more than 30 intersection improvement projects as well as ways to make the corridor safer for bikers and walkers. Transportation officials are also looking at ways to improve the Crosstown in downtown Charleston by either widening the road, rebuilding it as a tunnel or rebuilding it as an elevated bridge.
You have until the end of October to fill out the survey. You can do so by clicking: here. You are able to stop and re-start the survey.
If you have a question or concern about Lowcountry roads, you can email traffic reporter Abbey O'Brien at aobrien@live5news.com
