Firefighters: Home destroyed in Colleton County fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire Rescue says a home was destroyed in an early morning fire Thursday.
Crews say they arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Brocktown Road at 5:07 a.m. and it took them three hours to put out the Cottageville fire.
Firefighters say they deployed multiple handlines and used a deck gun to knock down the fire.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, CCFR says.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
