Firefighters: Home destroyed in Colleton County fire

Firefighters: Home destroyed in Colleton County fire
Firefighters say they deployed multiple handlines and used a deck gun to knock down the fire. (Source: Colleton County Fire Rescue)
By Chloe Rafferty | October 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 12:45 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Fire Rescue says a home was destroyed in an early morning fire Thursday.

Crews say they arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Brocktown Road at 5:07 a.m. and it took them three hours to put out the Cottageville fire.

Firefighters say they deployed multiple handlines and used a deck gun to knock down the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, CCFR says.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

01/October/2020 – Structure Fire – “C” Shift Incident # 20-06682 – A residential dwelling at 215 Brocktown Road was...

Posted by Colleton County Fire Rescue on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.