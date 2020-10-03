FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall-like weekend, rain chance returns tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This cooler air will stick around through the weekend! Temperatures kicked off in the low to mid 50s this morning- the third morning in a row with temps in the 50s. Highs will rise into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with more clouds than yesterday. A coastal trough will keep the chance for rain elevated along the coastline tomorrow. A few showers are possible along with increasing clouds. Highs tomorrow may struggle to heat up because of the extra clouds.