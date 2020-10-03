FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall-like weekend, rain chance returns tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This cooler air will stick around through the weekend! Temperatures kicked off in the low to mid 50s this morning- the third morning in a row with temps in the 50s. Highs will rise into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with more clouds than yesterday. A coastal trough will keep the chance for rain elevated along the coastline tomorrow. A few showers are possible along with increasing clouds. Highs tomorrow may struggle to heat up because of the extra clouds.
Winds will shift Monday and Tuesday and help warm temperatures back to the upper 70s near 80 degrees, more seasonable. The chance for rain will stay out of the forecast after tomorrow. Another dry front will move through Thursday and cool temperatures by Friday to the 70s.
TODAY: More clouds, comfortable; HIGH: 74.
TOMORROW: A few coastal showers, cooler; HIGH: 71.
MONDAY: Not as cool; HIGH: 77.
TUESDAY: Comfortable and sunny; HIGH: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer and mostly sunny; HIGH: 84.
THURSDAY: Warm and mostly sunny: HIGH: 83.
FRIDAY: Cooler and mostly sunny; HIGH: 76.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
