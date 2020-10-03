Homeowners battling dangerous beetle infestation In Charleston County

HOLLYWOOD S.C. (WCSC)- It may be just a beetle, but it’s causing a major safety concern for homeowners in Charleston County.
Only found in six states, the Asian Longhorned Beetle bores holes throughout maple and other hardwood trees, eventually killing them and leaving them vulnerable to fall.
Annette Sausser lives in Hollywood and says dozens of infested trees threaten her neighborhood.
“You’ll see trees that I’ve already fallen, we haven’t had a hurricane, it’s not going to take a hurricane,” Sausser said. “And if these trees fall it will hit barns, it will hit homes, it will hit cars, it will hit animals. It’s very dangerous.”
Surveyors have found 2,500 infested trees that need to be removed in Charleston County.
Now, the US Department of Agriculture and Clemson researchers are working together to stop the infestation before it spreads further.
“The concern comes when you get a strong gust of wind, a tree starts falling apart and they become a real liability,” USDA eradication program director Kimberly Dean said.
The program is now in the beginning stages with teams completing surveys. Dean said the next step will be to remove thousands of infested trees.
It’s something Sausser says can’t come soon enough.
“They’re going to stop it in time before it gets to be a disaster and it could be,” Sausser said. “Now I have hope for my little woods.”
Dean said homeowners in the Charleston area should know what to look for and report any potential infestations.
“If you have a lot of the trees that Asian Longhorned Beetles go after in your landscape, in your yard, if those become infested, they get structurally weekend and they are actually a human health hazard,” Dean said.
More information on what an infestation looks like, the eradication effort and online reporting can be found here.
People can also call the hotline at 866-702-9938 or email invasives@clemson.edu.
