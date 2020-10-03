Jury convicts Myrtle Beach man of sexually assaulting a child

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County jury convicted a Myrtle Beach man on Friday of sexually assaulting a minor, prosecutors said.
According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 59-year-old Kevin J. McKinnon was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor following a week-long trial.
Judge Steven John then sentenced McKinnon to 35 years in prison, according to the solicitor’s office.
Prosecutors said McKinnon subjected the victim to repeated sexual assaults between January 2013 and July 2015. The child was 6 years old when the abuse started and eight when the abuse finally came to light, the release stated.
A friend of the victim learned of the abuse and told her mother. The friend’s mother then reported the abuse, and law enforcement began its investigation, ultimately charging McKinnon with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, prosecutors said.
While these charges were pending, McKinnon was convicted of possession of child pornography.
