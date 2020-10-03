Police: Man arrested for armed robbery after luring victims to alleged party

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man for armed robbery after text his victims and luring them to a West Ashley apartment complex for a supposed ‘party’.
Affidavits state Antonio Coleman Brown-Sanders, 24, has been arrested for five counts of armed robbery, one count of breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Police say Brown texted his victims under the name “Tony” to come to the Ashley Oaks Apartment Complex in the 70 block of Ashley Hall Plantation Road late Tuesday night.
Officers say they responded to the incident after victims called saying that they had been robbed by a man named “Tony”.
Affidavits state that the victims were led up a flight of stairs to the supposed party when Brown turned around and pointed a gun at them.
Brown was subsequently joined by two other men who police say took the victims credit cards, cash and the keys to the car the victims used to get to the apartment complex.
Police say Brown then rummaged through the car before returning the keys to the victim.
After investigating, officers say they found a fingerprint on a vaporizer that belonged to Brown whose prints were already in the system.
Brown is currently on parole and upon further investigation, police say the phone number used to contact the victim was also used by Brown to contact his parole officer weeks prior.
All five victims separately picked out Brown from a five person lineup as their assailer, police say.
Brown is being detained at Al Cannon Detention Center and has not been assigned bond.
