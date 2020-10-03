S.C. reports 649 new cases of COVID-19, and 31 additional deaths

S.C. reports 649 new cases of COVID-19, and 31 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 649 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional confirmed deaths. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Riley Bean | October 3, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 1:10 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 649 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional confirmed deaths.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 145,953, probable cases to 4,938, confirmed deaths to 3,243, and 199 probable deaths.

DHEC officials announced Friday that 23,902 COVID-19 test results have been updated and reflected in their database by the date the result was reported to the health care provide.

“This includes 22,423 negative test results and 1,479 positive test results,” state health officials said. “The delay in these electronic lab reports (ELRs) being updated in the agency’s internal database occurred from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 and did not impact patient notification of their test results.”

According to DHEc, test results continued to be reported back to health care providers and relayed to patients, per standard practice.

“In an effort to make improvements to DHEC’s internal process for ELR reporting, a technical update to the database resulted in unexpected delays for ELRs being fully included in our daily reports from Sept. 24-Oct 2,” state health officials said."The issue has been resolved and testing and case numbers will resume normal reporting beginning tomorrow. A list of these delayed test results for each day impacted by the database issue, Sept. 24-Oct. 2, is being compiled and will be provided for a clear breakdown by day."

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,488,067
Total tests reported to DHEC on Thursday 1,991
Percent Positive in latest test results 32.6%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Saturday afternoon.

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,679 80
Berkeley County 5,422 85
Charleston County 15,663 246
Colleton County 1,037 41
Dorchester County 4,096 88
Georgetown County 1,714 35
Orangeburg County 3,116 125
Williamsburg County 1,210 36

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

1003_COVID-19 Case and Prob... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

1003_Deaths_10_3_2020 (new)... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.