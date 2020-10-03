Troopers: Fatal crash in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a single vehicle crash in Beaufort County.
Troopers say that a Ford Pickup was traveling east on Alljoy Road between Bluffton and the Brighton Beach area at around 9 p.m. Friday, when it ran off the road and struck a ditch.
Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seat belt and has died as a result of the crash.
Contact The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim, Highway Patrol says.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
