Troopers: Man hit and killed in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say that a Nissan Xterra was traveling west on SC-6 at around 4:55 a.m. Saturday, when it struck a pedestrian in the road.
The incident happened on SC-6, near Middleton Street, troopers say.
Highway patrol says to Contact The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, troopers say.
