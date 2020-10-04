Coroner investigating death of inmate at Aiken County Detention Center

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of the inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center.
On September 3, 24-year-old Skyler K. Wright was found unresponsive in his cell. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been scheduled for Monday morning in Newberry County.
SLED is assisting with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.