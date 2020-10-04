FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and cloudy today, a few showers possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front will linger near the coast and keep the clouds in place along with a low-end rain chance. Coastal areas will have the best shot at seeing a few showers. Temperatures will be slow to warm. The forecast high is 70 degrees- about 10 degrees below normal! Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees tomorrow, more seasonable, under more sunshine! Highs will return to the mid 80s by mid-week.