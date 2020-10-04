Noel Mermer, founding member of the Charleston City Paper passes away Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Noel Stephen Mermer, the founding member of the Charleston City Paper, passed away Saturday.
Mermer, 53, died late Saturday after a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease,, the paper reports.
Mermer started the paper with co-owners Stephanie Barna and Blair Barna back in 1997. The paper emphasized food, music, the arts and local news coverage.
In October 2019, the owners sold the newspaper to a publishing partnership owned by Ed Bell of Georgetown and Andy Brack of Charleston.
He is survived by his wife Christine, and sons, Noel and Bennett. He also is survived by a sister, Sheila Mutz (Bryce) of Atlanta, and nephews, Bryce and Blake Mutz, also of Atlanta, and his in-laws, Suzanne Boren of Mount Pleasant, and Cecil (Cindy) Boren of Greensboro, North Carolina.
