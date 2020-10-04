S.C. reports 619 new cases of COVID-19, and 12 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported 619 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional confirmed deaths.
Sunday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases to 146,576, probable cases to 5,006, confirmed deaths to 3,255, and 198 probable deaths.
DHEC officials announced Friday that 23,902 COVID-19 test results have been updated and reflected in their database by the date the result was reported to the health care provide.
“This includes 22,423 negative test results and 1,479 positive test results,” state health officials said. “The delay in these electronic lab reports (ELRs) being updated in the agency’s internal database occurred from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 and did not impact patient notification of their test results.”
According to DHEc, test results continued to be reported back to health care providers and relayed to patients, per standard practice.
“In an effort to make improvements to DHEC’s internal process for ELR reporting, a technical update to the database resulted in unexpected delays for ELRs being fully included in our daily reports from Sept. 24-Oct 2,” state health officials said."The issue has been resolved and testing and case numbers will resume normal reporting beginning tomorrow. A list of these delayed test results for each day impacted by the database issue, Sept. 24-Oct. 2, is being compiled and will be provided for a clear breakdown by day."
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Sunday afternoon.
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
