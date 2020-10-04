State, national leaders react to death of Myrtle Beach Police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Reactions continued pouring in Sunday after a Myrtle Beach Police officer, later identified as PFC Jacob Hancher, was killed in a shooting Saturday night.
“I was just in Myrtle Beach on Friday speaking with police officers,” tweeted U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. “My prayers are with the family and friends of PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty. The cops need our support now more than ever. I’ve never known a more difficult time to be a police officer.”
“It’s a terrible feeling when we lose a police officer who was dedicated to protecting and serving their community,” tweeted Jaime Harrison, Graham’s opponent in next month’s election for U.S. Senate. “Marie and I are praying for the family of Officer Hancher, and for the recovery of the second officer involved.”
The U.S. Secret Service also tweeted its condolences on Sunday.
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette also tweeted Sunday, and said the state “suffered a tragic loss."
“The entire Grand Strand wakes today with terrible news and heavy hearts,” tweeted state Rep. Russell Fry. “Praying for the family of Officer Hancher this morning and all of the law enforcement community that knew and served with him.”
