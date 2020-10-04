Three months after tri-county COVID-19 peak, long-term health effects remain for some

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the tri-county area approaches three months since the peak for average daily COVID-19 cases, many of the severe patients who fell ill over the summer are still working through long-term effects from the virus.
Over the summer, Crystal Cade spent 13-days in the hospital with COVID-19.
“I would just get so to the point where I was just tired of being sick,” Cade said. “I think I coughed for another four weeks even after that just to the point where I would still have to be on oxygen even after I was discharged.”
Even three months later, she says she’s still fighting off unexpected long-term impacts.
“My heart rate to this day, it still is a rapid beat,” Cade said. “Right now, if I were to test it, it would probably be like 105 and I’m just sitting here.”
But doctors say she’s not alone. The chief medical officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Mitch Siegan, said the recovery from a severe case of COVID-19 is showing to be more drastic and lengthier than other respiratory illnesses.
“They end up becoming significantly do you debilitated, deconditioned after those acute illnesses,” Siegan said.
He also said while extended impacts from the virus are not yet fully known, the coronavirus does have a broad reach within the body.
“It certainly can affect any organ within the body that we see,” Siegan said. “We’ve seen patients with extended kidney disease after, we’re treating patients with prolonged pulmonary disease afterwards and as previously discussed we’ve seen patients with prolonged and protracted musculoskeletal disease.”
According to the Medical University of South Carolina, the current average number of daily cases in the Charleston metro area is just 9 percent of what was reported daily during the area’s peak on July 5.
