‘We stand with you’: First responders, officials send condolences to MBPD after officer dies following shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies and community leaders across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee shared messages of condolence to the Myrtle Beach Police Department after one of its officers died following a shooting Saturday night.
“We stand with you Myrtle Beach Police Department. Our hearts are always with you,” a post on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated.
Myrtle Beach Police PFC Jacob Hancher died from injuries sustained in the shooting that happened at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of 14th Avenue South.
“We will be by your side as you walk this awful path,” a social post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page stated. “Remember, in this family, no one fights alone.”
According to Horry County Fire Rescue, Hancher also served as a volunteer firefighter. The South Carolina State Firefighters' Association later tweeted out their condolences as well.
“The entire Grand Strand wakes today with terrible news and heavy hearts,” tweeted state Rep. Russell Fry, who represents Horry County. Praying for the family of Officer Hancher this morning and all of the law enforcement community that knew and served with him."
“We stand with you, Myrtle Beach Police Department,” the Horry County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Our hearts are always with you.”
“He gave his life to save others and there is no greater sacrifice. Rest in peace sir,” the Pawleys Island Police Department tweeted.
“We are lifting up his family, friends, and colleagues. His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” tweeted Horry County 911.
The Loris Police Department also sent thoughts and prayers to the MBPD following news of Hancher’s death.
“It is with heavy hearts to hear that one of our own, a Myrtle Beach officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty last night,” the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted to its Facebook page. "Please keep Myrtle Beach Police Department and Officer Jacob Hanchers family in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue offered "prayers of love, support and strength for our Myrtle Beach Police Department family and the family of Patrolman Jacob Hancher.
Members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wrote “this must end” in a social media post in which they sent thoughts and prayers to Fancher’s family, as well as to “our brothers and sisters in blue.”
“Today, our hearts are broken to lose a Myrtle Beach police officer who was doing his job, protecting our community,” a message from the Horry County Clerk of Court’s Office stated.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of PFC Jacob Hancher, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and our community as we mourn,” a message from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety also offered their thoughts to the department “as they mourn the loss of one of their own.”
Other police departments across the state, including in Charleston County, York County and Lexington County all sent their thoughts and prayers Sunday morning. The Lexington Police Department also offered condolences.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.