Zarokostas Lifts Battery Past Rowdies Late

The Rowdies were unable to produce many chances in the first half, and nine minutes into the second half it was Mustapha Dumbuya that forced a save out of Battery goalkeeper Phil Breno from a tight angle on the right side of the penalty area. Charleston took the lead in the 57th minute, however, as Rowdies defender Jordan Scarlett mis-controlled a ball forward that allowed Zarokostas to gain possession on the left. Zarokostas cut back inside Scarlett to get into the left side of the penalty area and then fired a low shot that picked out the right corner of the net to put the Battery ahead.