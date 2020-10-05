Berkeley County sees spike on first day of in-person absentee voting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry election officials say they saw an increase in voter turnout for the first day of in-person absentee voting.
The Director of Elections and Voter Registration for Berkeley County, Adam Hammons, says there’s usually a morning rush of voters on the first day. However, people also showed up at a steady rate into the afternoon.
Voters Johnny Brown and John Mack waited to vote for about an hour on Monday.
“I thought I’d be able to just walk in do my vote and leave,” Brown said.
Mack said he wasn’t sure how long the lines would be.
“I just know it was going to be a line so the sooner the better,” Mack said.
Hammons says they expect lines during absentee voting and on election day with a presidential election.
“We’re preparing each day for a large crowd of folks to come through here,” Hammons said. “If you want to vote absentee in person probably the earlier the better because it’s only going to build as we get closer to the election.”
Hammons says they have safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus including plexiglass barriers, masks worn by workers, hand sanitizer next to each voting machine and more.
“I think it’s important that we make sure that we do everything that we can do to make everybody eligible to vote and everybody able to vote,” Hammons said.
Voter Shirley Simmons Doe casted her ballot curbside with her 88-year-old mother.
“The lines are so long, and I thank God for that, everybody is trying to get the vote in and that’s a blessing because we all need to vote,” Doe said.
Berkeley County is seeking 100 more poll workers. A grant now allows poll workers to receive an extra $100. That means first-time election day poll workers can make $290 in Berkeley County. The grant is from the Center for Tech and Civic Life.
“A lot of our workers are older folks, a lot of our normal workers have opted out and said I just don’t feel comfortable working and that’s why we’re actively recruiting new people,” Hammons said. “We need the younger folks the healthy folks the people who are not as at risk to step up and help us out.”
Mack says working the polls is something he’s considering.
“I just want to contribute to the actual system itself and it’s having pride, being able to do something in regard to the community and helping out and getting the votes counted,” Mack said.
Berkeley and Charleston County have also received grant funds to purchase a mail sorter for mail-in absentee ballots. The sorter scans the ballots and marks it in their systems as received.
Hammons says normally ballots are scanned individually by hand, so the new machine is expected to save time.
“Your vote will count, please get out and vote,” Brown said. " No matter who you’re voting for just come out and vote."
Charleston County election officials say they also received grant funds to pay poll workers an extra $100. New poll workers will get paid $265 dollars in Charleston County.
Charleston County is also seeking more than 100 new people to work on election day.
