Car chase in Goose Creek leads to crash on St. James Avenue; 1 suspect arrested

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A car chase involving a stolen car in Goose Creek led to a crash on St. James Avenue and the arrest of one of the suspects.
The incident started when a deputy was patrolling and found two suspicious people at the Quality Inn around 4 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, the two suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A responding deputy turned their blue lights on, but the suspects did not stop.
Authorities said the suspects crashed their car into another vehicle in the area of St. James Avenue and Wilmer Street.
The sheriff’s office said both suspects ran with the driver being eventually arrested. The passenger has not been found.
The car that the suspects in was reported stolen from North Charleston.
Nearby Westview Schools were placed on lockdown as law enforcement searched the area.
