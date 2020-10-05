Charleston County election officials expecting record number of in-person absentee voters

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County election officials are expecting a record number of in-person absentee voters.
Executive Director Joe Debney said more than 800 people have voted at the North Charleston Coliseum on Monday. Debney said in 2016, it took an entire week for 1,000 people to vote absentee.
On Monday afternoon the line was outside the door to vote, but it wasn’t too bad. Officials said earlier in the day the line was much much longer.
Inside the coliseum the voting booths were set up just inside the front doors. Poll workers made sure the voting went smoothly.
Voters said they are pleased with the voting setup here.
“Honestly it was ten times simpler than I thought it would be. This will be my second time voting absentee. One time I was out of state, the first in state so fir the most part I think everything was very organized and well thought out as far as safety and everything else,” Mya Singleton said.
Poll workers said they practiced for two weeks to get ready. They said it went off without any problems.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.