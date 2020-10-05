City considering plans to demolish old West Ashley fire station

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say West Ashley could soon see the new Fire Station #11 on Savannah Highway finally open.
The City of Charleston Director of Capital Projects and Parks Jason Kronsberg says that it’s a project that’s seen numerous delays sparked by project planning, the nature of the market and the pandemic.
In one of the final steps to open the new station, The City of Charleston’s Design Review Board says they will be reviewing plans Monday to demolish the current Station #11 in West Ashley.
Kronsberg says the new fire station will be just about a mile down Savannah Highway from where the old station has been.
The owner of the old lot on Savannah Highway plans to add a car lot for Baker Motors where the current fire station sits, however Kronsberg says this station is still operating as normal for the time being.
Originally expected to be open by the end of 2019, Kronsberg says the new fire station’s construction deadline has been progressively pushed back.
The new Fire Station #11 will be connected to the Charleston 9 Memorial and Kronsberg says the station is designed to honor the nine firefighters lost. Plans show it will have nine windows that will face out to the memorial site.
Kronsberg says the $6.5 million station will house a command training center, a three-bay apparatus area, living quarters, and department offices which they are hoping will be substantially completed by the end of this year.
In terms of the new station’s aesthetics, Kronsberg says that it’s about 99% complete. He says the project team is working to finalize the living areas and landscaping now.
Kronsberg says the old station will not be demolished until the new station is 100% complete and all crews are moved in.
The Design Review Board says the plans to demolish the station are being reviewed at their 4:30 p.m. meeting Monday.
