Deputies: Man arrested, accused of stealing rare coins from Ravenel antique store
John Julian Clark (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Harve Jacobs | October 5, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 1:31 PM

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they have caught the thief who stole about $5,000 worth of rare coins from an antique store in Ravenel while the business was open.

CCSO says John Julian Clark, 27, has been arrested for grand larceny over $2,000 and under $10,000.

Investigators say the theft happened September 22 at Farmhouse Antiques on Savannah Highway.

The surveillance video shows the thief run out of the store and into a white sedan, which deputies say sped up Savannah Highway towards Charleston. (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

According to an incident report, Clark walked in to the antique shop around 4:30 on Tuesday.

Deputies say Clark told a vendor he was interested in buying rare coins.

Clark is being detained at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

