FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable & dry evening, showers possible tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deep, tropical moisture will push increase overnight and tomorrow. The chance for rain will returning tomorrow morning, although the rest of Monday looks fantastic! A comfortable evening with cooling temperatures and no chance for rain is on tap! Overnight lows will cool to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase tomorrow morning along with the chance for a few showers. Tomorrow will not be a washout , but as tropical moisture returns some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Have the umbrella with you!