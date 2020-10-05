FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable & dry evening, showers possible tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deep, tropical moisture will push increase overnight and tomorrow. The chance for rain will returning tomorrow morning, although the rest of Monday looks fantastic! A comfortable evening with cooling temperatures and no chance for rain is on tap! Overnight lows will cool to near 60 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase tomorrow morning along with the chance for a few showers. Tomorrow will not be a washout , but as tropical moisture returns some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Have the umbrella with you!
Midweek looks fairly dry until the remnants of Delta move through the south/southeast. There is not a lot of confidence in the track, but the added moisture will help fueled some scattered rain late in the work week/weekend. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Delta will soon become a hurricane. It’s forecast to become a hurricane late in the work week and possibly make landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 61.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloud with a few showers; HIGH: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer with sun and clouds, isolated shower possible; HIGH: 84.
THURSDAY: Warm with a few showers; HIGH: 85.
FRIDAY: Cooler with scattered rain possible; HIGH: 78.
SATURDAY: Widespread rain possible; HIGH: 83.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
