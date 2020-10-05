Goose Creek police seeking to identify teenagers who held up ATM repairman at bank

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two teenagers who held up an ATM repairman at a bank.
It happened on Sunday night at 7:21 p.m. when the suspects approached the repairman at the BB&T Bank on 144 St. James Avenue and robbed him at gunpoint.
Investigators describes one of the suspects as a black male wearing a black hoodie, light jeans, and white shoes. He is approximately 5′8,″ and 15 to 16 years of age, a report by police stated.
The second suspect is described as a black male, 5′6″, with a slim build, short dread locks and approximately 17 to 18 years of age.
Authorities said he was wearing a blue medical glove over his right hand holding a gun, had on a Chicago Bulls zip up sweater, with light colored jeans, white shoes and a white medical mask.
The Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit is asking if anyone has any information to call Investigator Usher at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2336.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.