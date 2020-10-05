Goose Creek police seeking to identify teenagers who held up ATM repairman at bank

The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two teenagers who held up an ATM repairman at a bank. (Source: GCPD)
By Ray Rivera | October 5, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 7:18 PM

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two teenagers who held up an ATM repairman at a bank.

It happened on Sunday night at 7:21 p.m. when the suspects approached the repairman at the BB&T Bank on 144 St. James Avenue and robbed him at gunpoint.

Investigators describes one of the suspects as a black male wearing a black hoodie, light jeans, and white shoes. He is approximately 5′8,″ and 15 to 16 years of age, a report by police stated.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 5′6″, with a slim build, short dread locks and approximately 17 to 18 years of age.

Authorities said he was wearing a blue medical glove over his right hand holding a gun, had on a Chicago Bulls zip up sweater, with light colored jeans, white shoes and a white medical mask.

The Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit is asking if anyone has any information to call Investigator Usher at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2336.

Picture of one of the suspects. (Source: GCPD)
Picture of the two suspects. (Source: GCPD)

