New development could bring hundreds of apartments to West Ashley, Johns Island area

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A proposed development at the Oak Plantation Campground could bring hundreds of new apartments and homes to the West Ashley and Johns Island area.
Plans for the new development could include up to 600 apartments, 88 townhomes, a grocery store, and a 125-room hotel. In an email to the Charleston County Zoning & Planning Department, the applicant, Adams Property Group, said they envision the property as a “hub/gathering” spot for the communities.
The department has already received several emails from people urging them to stop the plan. A lot of residents have concerns that the current infrastructure cannot handle more development.
Others have pointed to factors like traffic and flooding as part of their worries.
Dr. Phil Dustan, a Johns Island resident, and professor at the College of Charleston, understood some of the concerns after looking at the plan.
He looked at things like sea level rise and other examples of fill and build developments.
“Right now, it is part of a flood plain, and when we have a big storm a large part of that area would be wet or would go underwater, and if we had a really big storm, that area would for sure go underwater,” Dustan said. “I think it’s a hazardous place to build number one from the standpoint of safety.”
The Charleston County Planning Commission is currently accepting public comments on the plan until Oct. 9. Members of the public may submit written public comments via email to CCPC@charlestoncounty.org or by mail to the Zoning & Planning Department, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405.
Charleston county councilman Vic Rawl said he doesn’t see how anyone could stop this development from happening.
“As far as development rights they probably already have it. It will most likely be a question of what is allowed, how much green space, approval of designs, etc.,” he said. “The real problem is most likely going to be the requirements on turning lanes and a question of oversight.”
There will be a presentation for the development at the next planning commission meeting on Oct. 12.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.