NFL: Rescheduled Patriots-Chiefs football game to air Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - CBS Sports says Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. New England-Kansas City game has been rescheduled to Monday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.
The NFL announced that Week 4′s Sunday New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. on CBS.
The NFL said further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing.
In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs say they are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments.
The NFL says all decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as their primary consideration.
The clubs also said they are working closely with the NFL, NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.
The NFL said the Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game will shift to an 8:50 p.m. start Monday on ESPN.
