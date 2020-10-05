One dead, two injured in Kingstree shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting in Kingstree this past weekend.
At 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Kingstree Police Department responded to a shooting in Lanue Floyd Village located at 500 Wilson Buie Blvd.
When deputies arrived they discovered three gunshot victims who were subsequently transported to Williamsburg Regional Hospital.
“Two gunshot victims received treatment for their gunshot wounds, and one gunshot victim was pronounced dead,” the sheriff’s office said. “This incident remains under investigation.”
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the shooting is asked to contact WCSO Investigators at (843) 355-6381. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.