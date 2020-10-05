Police: Fatal crash in North Charleston leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they located two occupants trapped in a vehicle when they responded to a crash.
Officers say they responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Palmetto Commerce Parkway Friday.
Police say they arrived at around 10:11 p.m. and located two occupants trapped in the car.
After accessing the scene, officers say emergency services pronounced one victim dead on the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital suffering non-fatal injuries.
The North Charleston Police Department says their Department Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation into the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
