Police: Fatal crash in North Charleston leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
By Riley Bean | October 5, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT - Updated October 5 at 9:07 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they located two occupants trapped in a vehicle when they responded to a crash.

Officers say they responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Palmetto Commerce Parkway Friday.

Police say they arrived at around 10:11 p.m. and located two occupants trapped in the car.

After accessing the scene, officers say emergency services pronounced one victim dead on the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital suffering non-fatal injuries.

The North Charleston Police Department says their Department Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

