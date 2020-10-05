Warming up with more sunshine to start the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cloudy and cool end to the weekend will give way to more sunshine and warmer temperatures to start out the brand new work week. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will return tonight as a weak disturbance develops near the coastline. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and slightly cooler temperatures. The clouds and rain and cooler temperatures will all exit for the middle of the week with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Delta will be watched closely as the storm nears the northern Gulf coast of the United States to end the work week. This will likely result in an increase in rain potential Friday and Saturday.
TROPICS: We’re tracking two tropical storms right now, one in the Gulf of Mexico and the other in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Gamma is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, near the Yucatan Peninsula, and continues to weaken as it slowly moves westward. Gamma is likely to weaken and may eventually be absorbed by Tropical Storm Delta. Delta formed early Monday morning near Jamaica and became the earliest 25th named storm on record, by a month and a half. Delta could be a huge problem in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. Right now, the forecast calls for Delta to become a hurricane by Wednesday or Thursday. The forecast track takes this storm as a land falling hurricane into the northern Gulf coast on Friday. This storm could eventually bring rainfall to the Carolinas. We’ll keep you posted!
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 75.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 78.
SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 79.
