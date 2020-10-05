Warming up with more sunshine to start the week!

TROPICS: We’re tracking two tropical storms right now, one in the Gulf of Mexico and the other in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Gamma is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, near the Yucatan Peninsula, and continues to weaken as it slowly moves westward. Gamma is likely to weaken and may eventually be absorbed by Tropical Storm Delta. Delta formed early Monday morning near Jamaica and became the earliest 25th named storm on record, by a month and a half. Delta could be a huge problem in the Gulf of Mexico later this week. Right now, the forecast calls for Delta to become a hurricane by Wednesday or Thursday. The forecast track takes this storm as a land falling hurricane into the northern Gulf coast on Friday. This storm could eventually bring rainfall to the Carolinas. We’ll keep you posted!