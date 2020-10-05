13-year old girl wounded in drive-by shooting expected to survive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 13-year old girl wounded in a drive-by shooting in Ladson Friday night is expected to survive, Charleston County investigators said Monday.
Deputies say the shooting happened just after nine o’clock on Kindlewood Drive in Woodside Manor.
An incident report states two people in the house who were in another room heard what they thought were fireworks.
The people in the house were startled and got down on the floor, but the report states when they opened the teen’s bedroom door they saw her lying on the ground.
One of them called 911 and deputies say when they got to the house they went inside and found the victim partially in a rear bedroom and the hallway.
Deputies say they noticed the 13-year old had a small hole in her face under the left eye and another small hole behind her left ear, but she was conscious and breathing.
EMS transported the teen to the hospital to be treated for her injuries and CCSO representative Capt. Roger Antonio says no arrests have been made in the shooting.
